Malathaat wins 2021 Kentucky Oaks

Malathaat

Jockey John Velazquez aboard Malathaat #10 (left) edges out Search Results #12 with jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. up to win the 147th Running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on April 30, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Photo credit: Sarah Stier | AFP

By  Deja Vu

 It was an emotive Kentucky Oaks under the Twin Spires, for members of Shadwell Stable.

