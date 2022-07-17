Magical Lagoon sweeps past all the hotties in Judmonte Irish Oaks

Toy (Ryan Moore 5-1), almost had it sewn up, until along came Magical Lagoon (Shane Foley 6-4), to present Jessica Harrington with an overdue first click at the Curragh's Juddmonte Irish Oaks.

Jessica has become the finest dual-purpose trainer, since adopting a licence in 1989. Emily Upjohn was stranded at Stanstead Airport, so she will instead point towards the King George Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Royal Ascot next week.

Who knows what might have been the outcome alongside Toy and Magical Lagoon. One man's loss is another woman's fruit cake, as they say. Toy is priming for the Goodwood Nassau Stakes if she recovers fully.

Owned by Zhang Yuesheng, a game winner of last month's Ribblesdale Stakes, she immediately topped the betting charts.

This is an improving filly, quite a different sort to Alpha Centauri, her previous Irish Classic winner in the 1,000 Guineas.

Magical Lagoon was donated with a nice lead from Show Of Stars, and was there to be shot at from the two-furlong pole once reaching the front.

Cairde Go Deo (Colin Keane 5-1), threw in a real challenge, but when she faded, Ryan Moore brought Toy to within a half-length of Magical Lagoon, daughter of Galileo.

Cairde Go Deo patched in for third. She came in with a not dissimilar profile to Even So, the Ger Lyons-trained striker of 2020.

***

William Buick was a show-stopper at the Newmarket July course. Even in scorching heat, he brought home five, extending his jockeys' championship lead. This combined odds of 69-1, with the pinnacle coming on Eternal Pearl in the Listed Aphrodite Stakes.

However, just as important was the victory in the finale on Auditor in a 1,400m handicap, run in memory of Niall Kavanagh, a late employee of Jockey Club catering at the track. Niall was a local man who died of a brain tumour last year aged just 19.

All but one of William's five, were fancied, so he was not unduly surprised.

Charlie Appleby held the filly Eternal Pearl in such regard that he pitched her into group-type company on just her second start.