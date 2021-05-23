Mac Swiney edges out Poetic Flare in Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas

Jim Bolger's, Mac Swiney (Rory Cleary 8-1), nudged out Poetic Flare (Kevin Manning 5-1), by the shortest of little epic heads, courtesy of some serious whipping. Consequently, Rory was gifted with a six-day ban. Last autumn, Mac Swiney plundered the Vertem Futurity Stakes within 24 hours of the 100th anniversary death of Terence Mac Swiney - Lord Mayor of Cork, who died on hunger strike in Brixton Prison.

A poet, playwright and a patriot, MacSwiney remains one of the most revered protagonists in the War of Independence. Jim Bolger conditioned both Mac Swiney and Poetic Flare, so it was absolutely a fabulous 2,000 Guineas result, especially when this particular race has always eluded him.

The going was tricky after a deluge of rain almost prevented competition from taking place, but it suited both horses to a T. Mac Swiney is now 6-1 for the Cazoo Derby, two weeks away. Clocking 1:41:3/10 over a mile, Mac Swiney was understandably slow

Van Gogh (Seamie Heffernan 9-2), waved the Ballydoyle flag in third, with Lucky Vega(Shane Foley 7-2), fourth, obviously not enjoying murky conditions. Wembley (Ryan Moore 11-2), seemed to be boxed in, but it was still too far. He finished 12.5 lengths at the back of ten runners. Poetic Flare is not being considered for Epsom. Ascot is a better solution.

Nearly 4,000 people were allowed to witness the Rowley Mile at Newmarket, in person, since November 2019, admiring Robert Cowell's achievement of saddling the first four arrivals covering 1,000m. Arecibo (Frankie Dettori 85-40), obliged in the Handicap, which Frankie doubled up later on Meritorious in the 1.4-mile Handicap, for John and Thady Gosden.