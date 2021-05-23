Mac Swiney edges out Poetic Flare in Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas

Poetic Flare

Kevin Manning rides Poetic Flare to victory  during New Market Qipco 2,000 Guineas  on Saturday. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Deja Vu

Jim Bolger's, Mac Swiney (Rory Cleary 8-1), nudged out Poetic Flare (Kevin Manning 5-1), by the shortest of little epic heads, courtesy of some serious whipping. Consequently, Rory was gifted with a six-day ban. Last autumn, Mac Swiney plundered the Vertem Futurity Stakes within 24 hours of the 100th anniversary death of Terence Mac Swiney - Lord Mayor of Cork, who died on hunger strike in Brixton Prison.

