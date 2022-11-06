Longines Breeders' Cup Classic emerges world’s best horseracing event

The $6 million Longines Breeders' Cup Classic in Keeneland, lived right up to its usual hoopla, especially when Flightline (Flavien Prat), became the official Albert Einstein of racing.

He already had five strikes to his esteemed name, rendering 2-5 odds on quotations, but it should really have been 2-25. Never off the bridle, Flightline sat neatly behind Life is Good (Irad Ortiz 3-1), setting a blistering pace.

These two opened up a chasm of ten lengths from Hot Rod Charlie, Taiba, Olympiad, and Epicenter. In their own categories, these are exquisite thoroughbreds, but not when Flightline is around. Flavien Prat did not have to do much.

He just pressed the knob, and tally ho, Flightline responded, causing goose bumps around the arena. The son of Tapit also knows full well what he is about, lapping adulation from far and wide.

Trained by John Sadler for Hronis, Summer Wind Equine, West Point Thoroughbreds, Siena Farm and Woodford syndications, Flightline is being compared to Secretariat - simply spine-tingling material for thought.

Olympiad (Junior Alvarado 40-1), ran on for second, Taiba third. Life is Good could not handle the pressure, dwindling way back.

Neither Hot Rod Charlie, Happy Saver, nor Rich Strike, were factors. Epicenter was injured with a condylar fracture on his front leg, but luckily, it is reparable. He walked on to the ambulance and was transported to Rood Riddle Equine Hospital.

Flightline's monstrous win was not quite half the margin of his 19-length pounce in the Pacific Classic, but still sensational. Flavien Prat was born on the outskirts of Paris. He had his first full season in the States 7 years ago.

Baaeed, the European champion rated slightly lower to Flightline, has been retired to stud, but the future of America's hero, has yet to be decided.

Owners do have an eventual plan to stand him at Lane’s End in Versailles, Kentucky. John Sandler, seems to be ear-marking him for the Pegasus at Gulfstream in January. Kosta Hronis, of majority owner, stated that the consortium would meet to discuss options.





The $6 million Longines Breeders' Cup Classic in Keeneland, lived right up to its usual hoopla, especially when Flightline (Flavien Prat), became the official Albert Einstein of racing.

He already had five strikes to his esteemed name, rendering 2-5 odds on quotations, but it should really have been 2-25. Never off the bridle, Flightline sat neatly behind Life is Good (Irad Ortiz 3-1), setting a blistering pace.

These two opened up a chasm of ten lengths from Hot Rod Charlie, Taiba, Olympiad, and Epicenter. In their own categories, these are exquisite thoroughbreds, but not when Flightline is around. Flavien Prat did not have to do much.

He just pressed the knob, and tally ho, Flightline responded, causing goose bumps around the arena. The son of Tapit also knows full well what he is about, lapping adulation from far and wide.

Trained by John Sadler for Hronis, Summer Wind Equine, West Point Thoroughbreds, Siena Farm and Woodford syndications, Flightline is being compared to Secretariat - simply spine-tingling material for thought.

Olympiad (Junior Alvarado 40-1), ran on for second, Taiba third. Life is Good could not handle the pressure, dwindling way back.

Neither Hot Rod Charlie, Happy Saver, nor Rich Strike, were factors. Epicenter was injured with a condylar fracture on his front leg, but luckily, it is reparable. He walked on to the ambulance and was transported to Rood Riddle Equine Hospital.

Flightline's monstrous win was not quite half the margin of his 19-length pounce in the Pacific Classic, but still sensational. Flavien Prat was born on the outskirts of Paris. He had his first full season in the States 7 years ago.

Baaeed, the European champion rated slightly lower to Flightline, has been retired to stud, but the future of America's hero, has yet to be decided.