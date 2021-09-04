Ligare: Kenya ripe for big stage after spirited AfroBasket run

Kenya Morans coach Liz Mills gives instructions to team captain Griffin Ligare and Erick Mutoro

Kenya Morans coach Liz Mills (right) gives instructions to team captain Griffin Ligare (centre) and Erick Mutoro moments before their Fiba AfroBasket match against Mali at Kigali Arena on August 29, 2021.


Photo credit: Jospeh Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Ligare told Nation Sport that it took hard work and commitment for Morans to make it to the big stage of African basketball where the team mingled with stars from 16 nations
  • National team captain says playing against cream of the African game has given them drive to move forward
  • During Morans’ quarter-final qualifying match against South Sudan, Ligare said that the team showed improvement after they played a better game compared to their previous three group games in Kigali

After playing for the national team Morans for four years, captain Griffin Ligare says the team has a solid foundation to build on for future tournaments after participating in the Fiba AfroBasket championship for the first time in 28 years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.