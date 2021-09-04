Ligare: Kenya ripe for big stage after spirited AfroBasket run

After playing for the national team Morans for four years, captain Griffin Ligare says the team has a solid foundation to build on for future tournaments after participating in the Fiba AfroBasket championship for the first time in 28 years.

Kenya lost 88-70 to Cote d’Ivoire in their opening Group “C” match at the iconic Kigali Arena before falling 71-55 to Africa’s top-ranked team Nigeria. In their third match, Kenya beat Mali 72-66 to register their only win in the tournament that ends Sunday. Thereafter, Morans suffered a heartbreaking 60-58 loss to South Sudan in the quarter-finals qualifying match.

In the first semi-final played on Saturday, defending champions Tunisia beat Cape Verde 75-65 (14-16), (15-23), (15-20) and (21-16). In the second semi-final Cote d’Ivoire beat five-time champions Senegal 75-65.

Ligare told Nation Sport that it took hard work and commitment for Morans to make it to the big stage of African basketball where the team mingled with stars from 16 nations.

He said all is not lost for Morans after exiting the AfroBasket championship. Morans now shift focus to the World Cup qualifiers, with the first window set to tip off in November and the second in February.

All the teams that competed in AfroBasket will take part in the World Cup qualifiers in which the top five teams will make the cut.

“Moving forward, we will be working on executing based on the scouting reports, and by doing that we give ourselves high chances of winning games at this level. That is what we will be working on as soon as we start training for the World Cup qualifiers,” he added.

During Morans’ quarter-final qualifying match against South Sudan, Ligare said that the team showed improvement after they played a better game compared to their previous three group games in Kigali.

In the tense match, Kenya’s fans were on the edge of their seats as Morans matched South Sudan basket for basket. There was a faint chance for Kenya to make the quarters, but South Sudan triumphed.

At the World Cup qualifiers, Morans will play against five-time AfroBasket champions Senegal in Group “D”, the Democratic Republic of Congo and their Zone 5 counterparts Egypt.

To Ligare’s teammates, he is the heart and soul of the squad. The point guard is among the few pioneers of Morans’ journey to the 2021 AfroBasket championship in Kigali.

Ligare was brought up inside a military camp in Nanyuki which had sports facilities. His late father, Edwin Wisyuba, is a retired soldier. Ligare developed a love for sports at an early age, especially football.

He shifted to basketball while in high school at Sipili Secondary School in Laikipia County after realising that the game was a crowd puller, and people talked about it more than any other game.

He joined Kenyatta University in 2004 where he pursued a degree in Sports Science; a decision that was cemented by the fact that he was already a basketball player.

“Initially, I wanted to do a Bachelors of Commerce course but I did not meet the criteria because I fell short of the needed points. The alternative was Sports Science, and I thought I would do that to enable me look at sports in a different perspective,” he added.

Upon graduating in 2008, Ligare joined the International Christian Centre team, which later changed its name to Nairobi City Thunder.

Ligare got his first call up to the national team while still in the university in 2005, but he did not make it to the final squad. He finally made the team in 2009.

Ligare recalled the struggles Morans went through, including going for a friendly match to Kigali by bus in 2018 as they were trying to build up for the basketball season.

“We needed friendly matches before national assignments, and more so to get used to executing our sets against teams around East Africa in a bid to get used to a higher level style of play,” he said.

It was through the intervention of Australian-based player Desmond Owili that the squad managed to travel to Rwanda after he paid for the trip.

“We thought instead of sitting there and complaining, why not seek assistance from Owili,” he said.

The team then regrouped in 2019 when all the diaspora-based players were in Kenya in readiness for AfroCan Zone 5 qualifiers. Kenya emerged top in Zone 5 and proceeded to AfroCan and finished second behind DR Congo.