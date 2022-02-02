Life is Good demolishes field in Pegasus World Cup

Saturday was nothing short of astonishing for jockey Irad Ortiz, and Hall of Famer, Todd Pletcher.

Shortly after stunningly beautiful grey, Colonel Liam (Irad Ortiz 5-7), bagged the Pegasus World Turf, from Never Surprised, their Life is Good saw off Knicks Go (Joel Rosario 5-7), in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup.

Owned by China Horse Club and WinStar Farm, Life Is Good, 4, led from gate to wire, without a challenge from any quarter.

This achievement over 1,800m, clocked a decent 1:48:9/10. Knicks Go was 3.4 lengths away. Irad Ortiz needed some salvation, poor soul.

He endured a 30-day suspension, plus a severe knee injury at Gulfstream Park. Iraz and Todd, both claim Life is Good, has to be the best horse they have ever been privileged to be connected with.

Strangely, Colonel Liam ran a second faster than Life is Good, over the same distance, which also puts him in the category of best horse. Such fun would be to see them matched up together. One fabulous note about Irad Ortiz, he is such a kind rider, hardly ever uses the whip. So refreshing.

Forecasters predicted something much tighter, but Knicks Go, drawn toward the inside and well-known for his early speed, was shuffled backwards, never regaining former regalia.

Stilleto Boy (Jose Ortiz 10-1), tasted a brief moment of fame, but then settled for third spot. Endorsed, Sir Winston, Chess Chief, Commandeer, Title Ready, and, Empty Tomb, had nothing to offer.

***

Kommetdieding (Gavin Lerena 2-1), battled gamely to land the 2,000m World Sports Betting Cape Town Met, at Kenilworth racecourse on Saturday, just hanging on from a late dash by Jet Dark, and Linebacker.