Lessons from Leon Spinks, the man who conquered Ali

To many Kenyans, the name Leon Spinks may not ring a bell. But to those who follow boxing closely, the American professional boxer who competed from 1977 to 1995 is remembered as the man who caused perhaps the biggest boxing upset when he beat Muhammad Ali in a 15-round fight in Las Vegas, Nevada in February 1978 to become the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

Given that Leon had just seven fights as a professional when Ali decided to give him a chance to challenge for the world title and a 10-1 odds against him, nobody bothered to put money as a bet in his favour.

Unknown to many people, Spinks had suffered so much as a baby (before he qualified to be a child) that had there been a way to honour suffering, abuse, tolerance, endurance and determination, he would have ranked among the very best even before shocking the world by beating Ali.

You can start counting his suffering from day one where he was born on July 11, 1953, at St. Louis, Missouri. He was a very weak baby weighing less than four pounds at birth. He became severely ill with jaundice at two weeks but miraculously survived. He also suffered yellow fever. Simply put, his childhood was a very difficult one.

American ghettos and slums in areas like Mathare, Kibera and Mukuru kwa Njenga have many things in common - Poverty and crime are part of daily life. Spinks was brought up under those conditions.

His parents, Leon Spinks Snr. and Kay Spinks quarreled often. His father abandoned the family, leaving his wife and their seven children to fend for themselves.

The family knew the true meaning of tough life as the mother struggled to raise the children. Spinks suffered from low blood pressure and periodic fainting spells as a young boy which made him an easy target for bulling by the tougher boys.

Leon was not academically inclined and studied only up to the 10th grade before dropping out of school. He decided to join the Marine Corps but faced considerable problems in adjusting to the disciplined life according to military code.

He often fought with his drill sergeants.

Although his initial weeks in the Marine Corps were full of struggle, he eventually settled into the disciplined life and joined the All-Marine boxing team.

The lanky young man suited well in boxing and he blossomed into a very capable amateur boxer. He became one of the best amateur boxers in the world with a record of 178 fights, 133 of which were by knock-out. He only lost seven.

Spinks served in the United States Marine Corps from 1973 until 1976, when he won Olympic gold as a light-heavyweight and his brother Michael took gold in the middleweight division in Montreal, Canada.

Ali, as Cassius Clay, had won a gold medal in the light-heavyweight category at the 1960 Rome Olympics in Italy- the first important thing the two had in common.

It is amazing how Leon managed to gain weight to the level of a light-heavyweight when you take into account he was underweight at birth, was sickly and food was not enough for seven of them plus their mother.

My guess is that after joining the Marine Corps he no longer had to struggle for food and being an exceptionally good boxer, he had many advantages.

After upsetting Ali in their February 1978 fight to take both the WBC and WBA titles, Leon was supposed to face Ken Norton, the designated challenger for the WBC title.

When Leon refused the opting for a rematch with Ali, the World Boxing Council stripped him of its heavyweight title and gave the crown to Norton.

In September 1978, the rematch was set at the Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans where a crowd of some 63,000 and over 90 million all over the world watched through satellite.

Kenya is among the countries that televised the eagerly-awaited fight. Kenyan boxing fans watched the fight on TV at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) at around 4am. I had travelled from far to be at KICC before the fight started.

The hall was filled to capacity. What followed were wild cheers as Ali and Leon entered the ring for introduction. For the next 15 rounds, the crowd went wild as the two fighters traded punches relentlessly.

This time round, Ali appeared more aggressive and was declared the winner to become the first heavyweight to win the title three times.

Despite his loss to Ali, Leon had already become a legend. A charismatic personality, he was well known for his bright smile that was further accentuated by his missing teeth.

In Kenya, Leon Spinks had his fans and admirers among them Michael “Spinks” Mutua who must have been inspired a lot to add “Spinks” to his name that propelled him to win gold as a flyweight during the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

While many may not recall Leon’s most memorable bouts, everyone remembers that friendly gap-toothed smile and row of missing front teeth. Leon Spinks’ missing teeth are a story unto themselves.

It was one of those early matches as a Marine, where Leon is said to have taken a blow to the face and it knocked out several of his teeth. His missing teeth never bothered him. It was a battle scar which he embraced.

No one could have ever known years later it would become as much a part of his identity as anything else.

At one point, Leon went to a dentist and got dentures to fill the gap. Unfortunately, once he bought them and started wearing them, they soon became a source of trouble.

According to his wife at the time, Nova, immediately after he defeated Muhammad Ali, Leon was in very high demand and was pulled in a million different directions.

The stress of their marriage became too much, and they divorced.

Strangely as it may appear, as part of the divorce proceedings, Nova was awarded the house, and one set of Leon’s fake teeth.

Leon admitted years later that wasn’t even the strangest thing involving his fake teeth. Some times in 1981 in Detroit, after a night of parting with friends, someone struck Leon over the head as he left the bar.

In the tussle that ensued, Leon tried to fend off the man by biting him with full force. The next thing he remembered was waking up in a hotel room five miles away from where the attack had happened.

The attacker had stripped off his clothes and left him on a bed before taking his jewelry, a fox coat and his gold dental plate- all worth over US$45,000.

“I was trying to bite the guy and my teeth came out, and he stole them. It is so dam weird, people taking my teeth,” the ever good-humored boxer would say years later during interviews as he explained his ups and downs in life.

Before he died on February 5, 2021 in Henderson, Nevada, USA aged 67, his wife Brenda Spinks had posted a message that appeared in the internet asking for people to pray for Spinks whose health was rapidly in the decline. He suffered from prostate cancer that had spread in his bladder.

On learning of Leon’s death, Larry Holmes, who as WBC champion beat Leon in three rounds in June 1981 after which he lost the title to Leon’s younger brother Michael, had this to say: “You gave me a hell of a fight, but you were a good guy. You lived your life the way you wanted and it was a good one. I pray you rest in peace.”

He may be dead and buried, but Leon Spinks’ determination to prove his critics and the world at large wrong, working against so many odds will never be forgotten.

And as one of his quotes says, “I know a lot of people think I am dumb. Well, at least I ain’t no educated fool.”