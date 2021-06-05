Leonard stars as Clippers win on road to force game seven

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during Round One, Game Six of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 4, 2021 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
 

Photo credit: Glenn James | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Clippers kept their season alive by winning in front of an almost full house at Dallas' American Airlines Center, marking the first time in NBA history that the road team has won the first six games in a best-of-seven series
  • Leonard becomes just the fourth player in playoff history with 45 points and 70 percent shooting while facing elimination, joining LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain and Canadian Jamal Murray
  • Luka Doncic scored 29 points with 11 assists for the Mavericks, who are seeking to avenge a first-round playoff loss to the Clippers last season when they were ousted in six games


Los Angeles, United States 

