LeBron, Durant among 57 NBA players in US Olympic squad

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates his dunk with Dennis Schroder #17 during a 102-93 Lakers win at Staples Center on February 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.


Photo credit: Harry How | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A final 12-man Olympic roster will be announced later this year.
  • James, who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win last year's NBA crown, and Paul, with the Phoenix Suns, helped spark the USA to Olympic gold in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 in London.
  • San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is set to coach the US Olympic squad with Golden State coach Steve Kerr and former Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce among his assistants.

New York, United States

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Patrice Motsepe elected new Caf president

  2. Mourinho sweating on Kane's fitness for Arsenal trip

  3. Alagic rues Opiyo's absence for Tusker clash

  4. PRIME NOC-K President Tergat takes Covid-19 vaccine

  5. Irving stars as Nets cool off Celtics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.