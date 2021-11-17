Lakers' Staples Centre to be renamed in reported Sh78.5bn deal

In this file photo taken on March 14, 2021 people take photos in front of the Staples Center where the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Lakers' famed home, the Staples Center, is to be renamed next month in a deal worth a reported $700 million with Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com, a statement said November 16, 2021.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • As of Christmas Day, the venue will be known as the Crypto.com Arena, a Staples Center statement said.
  • It is the first time the 20,000-seat venue has undergone a name change since it opened in 1999.

Los Angeles, United States

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.