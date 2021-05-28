Lakers pound Suns, Bucks roll over Heat

Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns pressures Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of Game Three of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Staples Center on May 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Milwaukee can wrap up the best-of-seven series with a win in game four on Saturday in Miami.
  • One of the biggest differences in the Eastern Conference series is the top players on the Bucks have consistently outplayed Miami's key duo of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Los Angeles, United States

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kenya Morans draw Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire in Afrobasket

  2. Bandari, Western Stima share spoils in Kisumu

  3. Ulinzi Stars edge Nzoia at Narok

  4. Homeboyz thrash Posta Rangers in four-goal thriller

  5. RB Leipzig defender Konate joins Liverpool

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.