Lakers pip Wolves, Lillard's 50 seals Blazers comeback

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Jarred Vanderbilt #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reach for the ball during the second quarter at Staples Center on March 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Harry How | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points as the Utah Jazz bounced back from a run of disappointing recent outings with a battling 117-109 road victory over the Boston Celtics.
  • Utah arrived at Boston's TD Garden still smarting from a 12-point loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, a fourth defeat in six games for the Western Conference leaders.
  • In Los Angeles, LeBron James had 25 points as the Lakers cruised to a 137-121 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
  • Butler had 28 points as the Heat extended their winning streak to five games with a comfortable 113-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Los Angeles, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.