Lakers get Westbrook in blockbuster NBA deal

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards passes the ball during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Two of the Eastern Conference first round series at Wells Fargo Centre on May 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Photo credit: Tim Nwachukwu | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 32-year-old guard joins playmaker James and dominant big man Davis on the 2020 NBA championship squad with hopes of a "Big Three" lineup making the Lakers a title threat in 2022.
  • The deal as reported by ESPN, USA Today and The Athletic sends Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plus the 22nd pick in Thursday's NBA Draft to the Wizards for Westbrook and two future second-round NBA Draft picks.

New York, United States

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.