Ladbrokes King George VI chase eternally absorbing

Shark Hanlon's, Hewick (Gavin Sheehan 12-1), labored at the back, during Boxing Day's Ladbrokes King George VI Chase. Running like a horse with Christmas hangover syndrome, Hewick looked well spent on the first circuit. Gavin even contemplated pulling him up.

It still looked a hopeless cause three out, but when Shishkin stumbled and unseated Nico de Boinville at the second-last when leading, the feature adopted an entirely different complexion.

Hewick then started to close on Allaho and Bravemansgame, who unlike the eventual winner had been on the sharp end of a searching gallop from the off. The diminutive horse who cost just €850, managed to somehow claw back the leaders to record a most unlikely King George triumph.

The winner hit an in-running high of 550 on Betfair, while more than £1,000 was traded on Shishkin at 1.33.

Shark came into his own, popping corks and chanting to the crowd in the winner's enclosure as he savoured the ultimate Christmas gift.

"I honestly thought the game was up, but he has such heart," said the larger-than-life trainer, based in County Carlow. "When you see the others walking around the ring and he's only 16 hands you think, 'What am I doing here?' But the ride he got was unreal.

"They went very hard and he just couldn't lie up with them. Coming out the back I thought he'd be in the first three because he was getting going. The thing today was that we came here fresh and we had a great man on board. "While Sheehan took the plaudits, Hanlon was keen to acknowledge the integral part injured regular rider Jordan Gainford had played in Hewick's unlikely success story.

"I feel very sorry for Jordan because he made this horse. He minded him when he had to be minded and Jordan will be returning for Cheltenham."

"Probably his future is the Grand National but we have to try for the Gold Cup," said Shark Hanlon. "Cheltenham will suit this horse a lot better than here because it's a tougher three miles."

While he hit the front only inside the last 100 yards, the Guinness-drinking Hewick, was a length and a half clear of Bravemansgame in second at the post and Gavin was able to give a salute that is becoming increasingly familiar to the crowd.

After wins in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and December Gold Cup at Cheltenham in recent months, the jockey is enjoying a career-defining season. "Going from last to first is a brilliant feeling and one that words can't describe. Winning a King George is massive for my career and for everyone involved."