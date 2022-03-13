Lack of entries causes cancellation of today’s Ngong horse racing meeting

Jockey Lesley Sercombe, Fast Five

Jockey Lesley Sercombe (left) steers Fast Five past King of Oxted ridden by Peter Kinuthia during Uhuru Cup race at Ngong race course on December 13, 2020. Fast five won the race.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Sadly, after such a bumper Carnival of racing for the Fillies Guineas Classic a fortnight ago, there were not enough entries to procure another meeting, scheduled for this afternoon.

