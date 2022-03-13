Lack of entries causes cancellation of today’s Ngong horse racing meeting

Sadly, after such a bumper Carnival of racing for the Fillies Guineas Classic a fortnight ago, there were not enough entries to procure another meeting, scheduled for this afternoon.

The Delamere Gold Vase will be run March 27, followed by Derby Day April 10. Naturally, Muthaiga Club are already loading up in the stalls to have their Member's Tent, fully equipped for this splendacious, annual occurrence.

Punters need not be too solemn as they can be revving up for the Cheltenham Festival, starting Tuesday.

The hotly anticipated rematch between Shishkin and Energumene, remains a strong possibility, after the pair were among ten declarations left in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Shishkin, who defeated Energumene in a nail-biting Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January, looks again ready to repeat his distinctive eminence.