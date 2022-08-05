Kraka allows the world to see his better side

There were only thirty-one runners available at Yarmouth on the card, so, Punters might have thought it would be easy finding some looty. Kraka (Collen Storey 125-1), from Ireland, changed their minds.

He had been well trounced previously, but wanted to shock the media. A new lease of life with South African Ace, Collen Storey, stunned even his trainer, Christine Dunnett.

The trick was to keep Kraka away from other horses. They led from pillar to post. He does not like company. Stranger Things (Connor Planas 13-2), could have reversed the order but dwelt for too long. Anglo Saxon (Louis Steward 4-6), did not justify his odds, staying on at a mundane pace. A time of 1:39:5/10, is actually pretty decent.

***

Silvestre de Sousa joined hands with Chris Dwyer when riding Aletoile in the 1.2-mile Handicap. Silvestre is a fantastic jockey and big friend of Chris Dwyer's, but sadly wants to try his luck in Hong Kong. Aletoille had seventeen tries before this solo victory. That's it, however. She is in foal to Nathaniel and will run her swan song at Lingfield next week.

***