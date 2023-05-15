KPA, Zetech, Equity eyeing play-offs final

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Zetech Sparks and Equity Dumas inched closer to qualifying for the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs final.

The teams beat their opponents 2-0 in the best-of-five series play-offs semi-final ties at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

Equity, who are fighting for their first ever Premier League title, defeated the seasoned Ulinzi Warriors 2-0 in their men’s semi-finals Game One and Two.

KPA are seeking their 14th crown in the women’s league. They easily demolished coach Ronnie Owino's Strathmore University Swords 2-0. They punished Strathmore 78-37 in Game One on Saturday, and again overwhelmed the university students 72-39 in Game Two the following day.

Equity Dumas, coached by Carey Oketch, rocked seven-time champions Ulinzi Warriors 73-66 in Game Two on Saturday to snatch a clean 2-0 lead.The bankers won Game One 69-58 on Friday night.

Zetech Sparks humiliated former champions Equity Hawks 73-57 in Game Two on Saturday to go up 2-0 in the women’s game. The youthful players had opened the semi-finals with a 75-72 victory in Game One on Friday.

Coach Morris Obi's side, who are only one match away from the final, will take on Equity Hawks in a make-or-break Game Three on Saturday at Nyayo from 6pm.

Equity Hawks had led narrowly 36-35 in Game Two at the break after the two battling sides locked the scoreline 20-20 at the end of the first quarter.

But all is not lost for Equity Hawks. The team coached by the experienced Sylvia Njeri who must win Game Three to make it 2-1 to throw the race wide open.

In Game Two, Zetech Sparks were on fire, sinking 17 points through Medina Okot, Maty Lisa hit 14 and Christine Akinyi 12 as they heavily punished Equity 22-16 at end of the first quarter.

The bankers fought hard to tie scores 18-18 in the second but the on-form Zetech took charge to outscore their opponents 20-10 in third quarter.

In the men's Premier League semi-finals, Equity Dumas overpowered Ulinzi, winning two matches without a struggle. In Game Two, red-hot guard Eric Mutoro poured in game-high 31 points but still Ulinzi lost 73-66 to well prepared Equity Dumas.

Equity's Victor Bosire did the damage, scoring 23 points and teammate James Mwangi 13 as the bankers took a slim 38-37 lead at the break.