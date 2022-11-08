KPA, Zetech dominate national 3x3 basketball team

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has named a provisional squad of seven for the inaugural women Africa 3x3 Championship to be held in Cairo, Egypt from November 28 to December 5.

KBF Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi said the senior women's national team will start 16 days non-residential training camp under four coaches at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium on Wednesday.

The national team under coaches, Eunice Ouma (Eagle Wings), Zaddock Ogwala, Samba Mjomba (Equity Bank Hawks) and Jeff Mwaniki (Kenya Sports Academy), will be training three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4.30pm).

Kisoi said 12 countries will take part in the inaugural one week championship that will run from December 1 to 4.

Travelling and accommodation expenses for the players and officials will be catered for by the government.

"No allowances will be paid until the time that government will release funds," said Kisoi.

The seven players have been selected from three top Premier League clubs with leaders champions Kenya Ports Authority and runners Zetech University Sparks contributing three each.

Winnie Chebet is from University of Nairobi Dynamites.

Squad