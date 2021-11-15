KPA women claim top spot in KBF League

Natalie Akinyi

KPA point Guard Natalie Akinyi in action against Strathmore Blades during their Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League match on October 23, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

  • Emyba, who failed to travel to Mombasa to meet giants KPA, are bottom on the table standings with 16 points from four wins and eight loses, but still have a chance of finishing among the top eight.
  • Kenya College of Accountancy will need a miracle to escape relegation after managing 17 points from one win and 16 loses with four outings to go.

Kenya Ports Authority women's team finished top of the regular season campaign after the weekend's Kenya Basketball Federation League matches.

