KPA warm up for Equity with demolition of flat Dynamites

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority Saturday maintained their unbeaten run in the KBF women’s Premier League when they whitewashed University of Nairobi Dynamites 64-30 at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

Later in the day, Zetech University Sparks shattered former champions Equity Bank Hawks’ unbeaten record this season with an upset 64-47 victory.

KPA unleashed Carol Akinyi, Rachel Wandago and Rebecca Nkatha to secure their fourth straight win of the season.

Coach Juma Kent's Dynamites failed to counter KPA's aggressive offense, and never recovered after they found themselves trailing 21-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Dynamites experienced Liz Okumu was left battling without support as KPA led 34-17 at the break.

KPA, who will take on rivals Equity Hawks in an attractive looking fixture on Sunday from 12pm, used veteran Natalie Akinyi and new signing Belinda Akoth to pour in the points, outscoring Dynamites 14-8 in the third quarter.

Akinyi top scored for KPA with 15 points while Rebecca Nkatha added 10.

“We played according to plan with good execution and rotation and are confident of applying same system of play against Equity Hawks tomorrow (Sunday),” said the Kenya Ports Authority side’s head coach Anthony Ojukwu.

Dynamites coach Juma Kent said: “We did not prepare well because of inadequate training since the students are on vacation."

In a men's Division One League encounter, Kenya College of Accountancy University rallied from behind to rock Blazers 61-57.

Blazers, led by former internationals, forward Yoni Wanambiro and guard Brian Busu, started threatening the varsity students from the first whistle.

The duo's long experience contributed to Blazers 21-16 lead in first quarter.

KCA-U long serving coach Charles Goro called quick time outs but to nought.

Blazers lead 32-29 at half-time. KCA-U regrouped at the break and on return exhibited an improved defence and sharper offence.

Albert Kemboi and captain K.Otieno lifted the students high with a 16-11 run in the third quarter.

Blazers panicked, losing focus to again be outscored 16-14 in the final quarter to lose the game.

KCA-U’s Kemboi scored a game-high 17 points with team mate Otieno added 16.

Busu managed 13 while Wanambiro and captain Jay Michoma replied with seven and eight respectively for Blazers.

Zetech University garnered maximum two points in their women's Division One League after they silenced Footprints 55-13 in a lopsided affair.

Coach Juma Kent's Footprints started poorly going dry 16-0 in the first quarter.