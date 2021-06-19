KPA teams maintain winning ways in Lilongwe

KPA's Hilda Indasi (centre) and Medina Okot (right) try to block.a shot from Talandela Lakondwa of Cobbie basketball club during thier game at Malawi University Chancellor College in Zomba district on June 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The women, who took to the court first, beat their opponents ABC Angels 105-45  after leading 50-31 at the break
  • On Saturday, KPA teams had two matches on the cards with the men taking on Nozobal All Stars from 8.00am, a match they easily won 98-46
  • On Saturday evening, KPA men and women will play against Malawi champions Bravehearts men and women teams in matches that will be graced by Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima

In Lilongwe, Malawi 

