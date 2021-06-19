KPA teams maintain winning ways in Lilongwe

In Lilongwe, Malawi

Kenya Ports Authority men and women continued their perfect run in the annual Malawi international basketball tournament despite stiff opposition here in Lilongwe.

The Dockers, who arrived here on Wednesday from Blantyre, had a rest day on Thursday before taking to the courts on Friday evening against much-improved ABC Angels and Central Knights basketball teams of Lilongwe.

The women, who took to the court first, beat their opponents ABC Angels 105-45 after leading 50-31 at the break while the men had to dig deep to overcome Central Knights 89-47 after leading 36-27 at the break.

The Knights controlled the first quarter leading 13-03 inside the first five minutes.

On Saturday, KPA teams had two matches on the cards with the men taking on Nozobal All Stars from 8.00am, a match they easily won 98-46 while the women team had a date with Cezoball Select whom they demolished 81-19 to remain on course of winning the tournament which concludes on Thursday.

"We have been improving in every game and I must say the tournament has been a perfect pre-season because I have been able to correct several mistakes and adjust alot on our offensive and defensive plays," said KPA women head coach Anthony Ojukwu on Saturday.

Cezoball Select coach Dominic Chanju was happy with his charges' display against the Dockers saying they had learnt valuable lessons.

"It is not about the scores but how we played. I'm impressed we could use our chances and make them count," said Chanju.

On Saturday evening, KPA men and women will play against Malawi champions Bravehearts men and women teams in matches that will be graced by Malawi vice president Saulos Chilima.

The women's match will tipp off at 6.00pm Malawi time with men's match set for 8.00pm.