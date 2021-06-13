KPA teams maintain winning streak in Malawi tourney

KPA players and officials at Chileka International Airport.

KPA players and officials at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre Malawi on June 11, 2021 ahead of the Malawi International Basketball Tournament.

Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With the six-foot-five Medina Okot tightly marked, it was another international Becky Nkatha who took control posting an impressive 18 points among them three from beyond the arc
  • In their second game of the tournament, KPA men's team defeated Poly Wild Cat Bricks 82-49 in an thirlling encounter
  • Veteran Victor Odendo was impressive in defence keeping the marauding Wildcats forwards led by Andrew Lipala at bay

In Blantyre, Malawi

