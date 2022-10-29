KPA teams lord it over KU opponents

Kenya Ports Authority men and women’s basketball teams ended the first leg of their respective Kenya Basketball Federation premier leagues on a winning note, winning matches staged at the Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa on Saturday.

KPA women’s team thrashed Kenyatta University’s Oryx 93-20 in a lop-sided game to end the first leg unbeaten, while their male counterparts defeated Kenyatta University Pirates 72-61 in a tough match that saw the hosts trail their opponents late on.

KPA women proved too strong for the students in all the quarters of the match, dominating their opponents in all the departments.

In the first quarter, KPA women tore apart the students’ defence to take the quarter 22-0.

The hosts also outscored the students in the second quarter to win 24-04 . In a show of total dominance, KPA took the third and fourth quarters 22-10 and 24-06 respectively.

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu commended his girls for the win, saying they deserved to finish the first leg unbeaten.

“I expected the team to come out very strong today since we wanted to maintain our unbeaten run in the league. We have so much to do going forward in the second leg of the season,” said Ojukwu.

In the men’s league, KPA started on a high note, Lennox Wanje sinking two three-pointers inside the first five minutes.

In Nairobi, Strathmore University Swords completed the first leg of the Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League with a resounding 76-35 victory over Eldonets at Nyayo National Stadium.

Swords, who concluded their 11 matches with 17 points, had Edna Kola and Alexandra Juma punishing Eldonets with fast breaks.

Eldonets didn't have a coach on the bench.

Swords coach Ronnie Owino said: "The girls are still shaky but our target is to reach the semi-final."

Former champions Equity Bank Hawks clobbered Dynamites 50-32.

The Bankers led 17-8 in the first quarter before the students conjured a comeback of some sort but Equity held on to go to the locker room 27-17 up.

In the men's Division One match at the same venue, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology humiliated Strathmore University 90-76. Collins Kwata scored a game-high 17 points and Wcliffe Ondieki added 12 for the winners, who led 46-34 at halftime.

In the men's Division Two, Little Prince threw away a four-point led at halftime to lose 53-45 to Congo Nets.

Results

Swords 76 Eldonets 35, Equity Bank Hawks 50 Dynamites 32, Congo Nets 53 Little Prince 46, JKUAT 90 Strathmore University 76