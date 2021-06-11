KPA teams jet out for Malawi tourney

Kenya Ports Authority men and women basketball teams left the country Friday morning for the annual Malawi international basketball tournament which tips off on Saturday through to June 23.

A strong contingent of 24 players and six officials left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 5:00am for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where they had a two-hour stop before connecting to Blantyre, Malawi.

According to team manager Chris "Magic" Ogutu, the tournament which has also attracted other top clubs from across Africa will give the players the much needed exposure as they prepare for the resumption of the league and Fiba Zone Five Club championships for the women team.

Basketball Association of Malawi Secretary General Peter Gomani, in his invitation letter said KPA teams had been picked because of their exemplary performance both in the local league and international assignments.

"We in Malawi closely followed KPA's men team games during the Basketball Africa league (BAL) in Rwanda last year where they finished the tournament unbeaten, thus the need to invite the teams to Malawi to compete with our clubs and share with them their expertise," read the letter in part.

Other countries expected to send teams include Burundi, Zambia, Botswana and Tanzania.

It will be a good consolation for KPA women's team who were to take part in the Africa Club Championships but did not travel after Egypt pulled out as hosts due to rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Making the women's team are Vilma Achieng (captain), Hilda Indasi (vice captain), Natalie Akinyi, Rachael Wandago, Rita Aluoch, Medina Okot, Yvonne Atieno, Barbra Diana Aranda, Becky Nkatha, Mary Lisa Omondi, and twin sisters Seline Okumu and Celia Okumu.