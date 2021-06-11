KPA teams jet out for Malawi tourney

KPA players react

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) players react at the end of their Kenya Basketball Federation Women Premier League play-off finals Game 5 against Equity Bank on December 20, 2019 at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to team manager Chris "Magic" Ogutu, the tournament which has also attracted other top clubs from across Africa will give the players the much needed exposure
  • Basketball Association of Malawi Secretary General Peter Gomani, in his invitation letter said KPA teams had been picked because of their exemplary performance both in the local league and international assignments
  • It will be a good consolation for KPA women's team who were to take part in the Africa Club Championships but did not travel after Egypt pulled out as hosts due to rising Covid-19 cases in the country

Kenya Ports Authority men and women basketball teams left the country Friday morning for the annual Malawi international basketball tournament which tips off on Saturday through to June 23.

