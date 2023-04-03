KPA teams hit rich vein of form in local leagues

Champions Kenya Ports Authority men and women's basketball teams enhanced their chances of finishing on top of the Premier League regular season table standings after winning three return leg matches in Nairobi at the weekend.

KPA women, who have dominated the league since inception in 1987, harvested four points from their two away outings.

Coach Anthony Ojukwu's KPA started their campaign with a huge 72-16 victory over weak hosts Kenyatta University Oryx at USIU-A Outdoor Courts on Saturday. KPA had humiliated Oryx 93-20 in their first leg tie in Mombasa.

On Sunday, the dock women, who maintained their unbeaten run in 19 outings went a head to demolish Storms 72-15 at the Langata's Ulinzi Sports Complex.

After winning two away matches, KPA moved to the top of the 12-team table standings with 38 points.The dock women, who are the only unbeaten side, have three matches left to end the regular season.

KPA will host rivals Equity Hawks and Eagles Wings in Mombasa before they conclude their 22 matches against Zetech Sparks in Nairobi on April 14.

Equity Hawks, who are placed second on the standings with 38 and third placed Zetech Sparks on 34 points, are KPA"s main challenge rs having lost two matches each.The hope of two rival teams is for KPA to loose all their remaining three matches.

KPA men, on the other hand, garnered two points that pushed them from seventh to third spot with 35 points.The dock men beat rivals Ulinzi Warriors 64-54.