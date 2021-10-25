KPA teams go top of KBF leagues

Kenya Ports Authority men and women's basketball teams snatched the Premier League leadership after registering resounding victories in their tough return leg matches at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

Coach Sammy Kiki's KPA men's team dislodged champions Ulinzi Warriors from the top of the 12-team table standings with 33 points after harvesting three points from their two-match tour of Nairobi.

KPA started off well with a 66-40 victory over hosts Terrorists after leading 28-20 at half-time on Saturday. But the dock men failed to maintain their winning ways when hosts Equity Bank shocked them 63-57 in a closely contested tie on Sunday.

It was a neck-to-neck battle which saw both teams locked at 0-10 in the first quarter and again 13-13 at end of second quarter for a 23-23 stalemate at the breather.

The bankers had a superb finish that earned them a 22-13 run in the last critical quarter.

KPA men, who are left with four outings to conclude the second leg, have so far won 16 matches and lost one.

Ulinzi Warriors, who are away representing Kenya in club Basketball league in Tanzania, dropped to the second spot on 31 points from 15 wins and one loss.

Equity Bank's victory over KPA boosted their hopes of finishing among the four top teams in the second leg. The bankers lie third on the standings with 29 points after having managed 12 wins and five loses with four matches left to conclude the highly competitive second leg.

Thunder and Lakeside remained well placed to make the eight top teams to sail into the play-offs after registering victories in their crucial return leg matches at the weekend.

Lakeside rallied from behind to rock hosts Umoja 46-23 with the victory keeping them in sixth position with 22 points with six matches to go. Thunder are in fifth position on 25 points after they defeated Emyba 89-61.

Emyba will need a miracle to survive relegation since they are placed bottom on the 12-team standings with nine points after having played six outings.

In the women's Premier League, KPA under veteran head coach Anthony Ojukwu moved to the top position of the 10-team table standings after garnering maximum four points from their tricky two-match outing in Nairobi.

The dock women humiliated hosts Strathmore University Swords 76-30 on Saturday. In their second match, red-hot KPA had nothing to stop them from punishing coach Juma Kent's University of Nairobi Dynamites 53-33 on Sunday.

KPA led 29-18 at the break with Vilma Owino scoring 11 points and Becky Nkatha 10.The sweet victory saw KPA increase their points tally 31 after having won 15 matches and

lost one.

Equity Bank defeated Storms 45-37 to keep their second position on 27 points. The bankers have played 14 matches, won 13 and also lost once.

Dynamites are still on course to qualify for the play-offs despite the loss to KPA. The varsity students occupy the fourth spot on 21 points after having registered seven wins and seven loses.

Zetech University, who had no engagement, are third on 22 points, Oryx (20), Storms (19), Eagle Wings (19), African Nazarene University (18), Strathmore University (18) and Lady Bucks (5) follow suit in that order.

In men's Division Two and women's Division One Leagues, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology teams lead the standings after posting impressive results in their away matches at Kakamega Police Canteen.

JKUAT men maintained their top position with 30points following their 79-58 victory over hosts Nebulas.

JKUAT women's side increased their points tally to 23 points after they clobbered hosts Western Delight 64-29.