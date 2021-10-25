KPA teams go top of KBF leagues

KPA's Ken Wachira (left) and Equity Bank's Shem Otieno vie for the ball during their KBF Premier League match at Nyayo Indoor Gymnasium on October 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • JKUAT men maintained their top position with 30points following their 79-58 victory over hosts Nebulas.
  • JKUAT women's side increased their points tally to 23 points after they clobbered hosts Western Delight 64-29.
  • Western Delight with five points and Nebulas (13) in danger of relegation as they lie bottom and second last in the respective competitions.

Kenya Ports Authority men and women's basketball teams snatched the Premier League leadership after registering resounding victories in their tough return leg matches at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

