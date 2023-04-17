KPA teams finish first as focus shifts to playoffs

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men and women's teams finished top in the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League regular season to automatically qualify for the play-offs set to begin on April 21.

Women's Premier League champions KPA completed their regular season with an unbeaten record after winning their last two matches in Nairobi at the weekend.

The dock women rallied to rock hosts Zetech Sparks 52-44 at Strathmore University on Saturday. KPA were down 19-18 at the break. Star Funaya Okoro sunk 24 points and Natalie Akinyi added 10 points for KPA.

On Sunday, KPA rested super star Okoro, but still went a head to destroy JKUAT Lynx 81-21. Linda Alando took charge scoring 14 points and veteran Hilda Indasi providing 16 points.

KPA will meet Oryx in the best- of-five series play-offs quarter finals. The champions have pitched camp in Nairobi ahead of Game One.

Coach Anthony Ojukwu said that that they have already embarked on training.

“It is exciting being unbeaten in the regular season and going to the playoffs, we are ready (for the playoffs) and our target is to retain the title,” said Ojukwu.

“There was stiff competition in the regular season especially playing Zetech Sparks, they gave us a run for our money and we upped our game in the second and third quarters," said Ojukwu.

Equity Hawks scooped the second position with 41 points following their 63-32 win over coach Ronnie Owino's Strathmore Swords in their last match on Sunday.

Zetech Sparks recovered to defeat Storms 60-37 on Sunday to secure third spot with 37 points. Swords settled for fifth place with 34 points.

KPA men also scooped the first position after they dismissed hosts Zetech Titans 59-49 at the same venue on Saturday. Zetech Titans, who finished bottom on the table standings with 25 points, gave the dock-men an early scare leading 31-28 at halftime.

It was Benjamin Muga, who had 12 points and Job Bryron (10), who saved the situation to help KPA outscore the varsity students 16-12 in the third quarter.Simeon Rapudo replied with 11 points and Keith Ogolla 10 for the losers.

Terrorists shocked Thunder 57-38 in a tie they needed to win to avoid relegation.Terrorists finished ninth with 31 points from nine wins and 13 loses.

In another match, Pirates narrowly escaped axe after beating Africa Nazarene university Wolfpack 80-59. Pirates ended their 22 outings with 32 points, while Lakeside will be relegated.

In the men's Division One, USIU-A Tigers ended with a 58-50 victory over Mustangs to top the 12-team table standings with 41 points.