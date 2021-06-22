KPA teams eye titles on final day of Malawi tourney

KPA's Job Byron (left) dribbles the ball past Cougars opponents during their game at the Civo basketball arena on June 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They then hammered Cougers 109-35 in their last preliminary game ahead of today's fixture which will determine the tournament champions. 
  • KPA women, who like their men counterparts have not lost a single match, have not had a game since their win against Brave Hearts on Sunday. 

in Lilongwe, Malawi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.