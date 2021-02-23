KPA teams begin new basketball league season with away wins

KPA women's basketball team players train at the KPA Makande Gymnasium on January 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

What you need to know:

  • Men's champions Ulinzi Warriors needed 19 points from forward James Mwangi to rock Eldonets 58-55 after leading 29-17 at half-time.
  • Eldoret-based Eldonets, who returned home empty handed after having also lost 56-82 to Kenyatta University Pirates, stretched Ulinzi to the limit, winning the third and fourth quarters.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s and women's  teams won their opening four away matches in the new 2021 Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League season at Moran Lounge Court in Nairobi at the weekend.

