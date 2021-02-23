KPA teams begin new basketball league season with away wins

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s and women's teams won their opening four away matches in the new 2021 Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League season at Moran Lounge Court in Nairobi at the weekend.

KPA men's side, which were knocked out of the 2019 play-offs semi-finals by champions Ulinzi Warriors, had rising star Nicolas Ogol scoring 17 points and Kenoc Wanje added 15 to defeat hosts Emyba 77-68 on Sunday.

Emyba, who trailed 27-32 at half-time, had given the shaky dockmen a rude welcome by racing a14-10 first quarter lead.

KPA, coached by Sammy Kiki, quickly organised their house to hit hard their unlucky hosts 22-13 in the second quarter. Coach Abel Nson's Emyba recovered from their poor third quarter show of 19-25 to lock the critical last quarter 22-22, thanks to the outstanding effort from Eugene Adera, who finished the game with 21 points and seasonal teammate, Thomas Kioko, added 12 points.

League matches had to be switched to the new venue for the first time due to unavailability of the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

In the women's Premier League matches, KPA made a resounding start when they whitewashed hosts Africa Nazarene University 77-68. The dockwomen, who had Medina Okot and Taudencia Peters each scoring 10 points, enjoyed a comfortable 35-18 lead at the breather.

The varsity students had little to offer.

In the second women’s match, coach Anthony Ojukwu's KPA had to battle from behind to edge out well prepared and hard-fighting Zetech University 69-55.

Zetech had outscored KPA in the second quarter 24-18 which saw them hold onto a narrow 34-32 half-time advantage.

Veteran Vilma Owino scored 15 points and Natalie Akinyi added 12 to steer the dockwomen to a huge 22-3 fourth quarter run which assured them maximum four points from their two opening outings.

Men's champions Ulinzi Warriors needed 19 points from forward James Mwangi to rock Eldonets 58-55 after leading 29-17 at half-time.