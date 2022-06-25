KPA stop Strathmore University in basketball league

Champions Kenya Ports Authority on Saturday beat Strathmore University 59-42 in their women's basketball Premier League tie at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

KPA, who were playing their first away match, had new signing Belinda Akoth from Equity Bank, veteran Selina Okumu and Natalie Akinyi calling the shots early.

The dock women resisted early pressure from the much-improved varsity side to lead 20-6 at end of first quarter.

Strathmore, under veteran coach Ronnie Owino, played with caution with Joy Mudalia and Susan Manya utilising well their scoring chances.

The varsity side exhibited a good game which saw them take the second quarter 14-10, but KPA led 30-20 at the breather.

Strathmore still maintained their aggressive offense again leading 9-6 in the low scoring third quarter.

KPA's long-serving coach Anthony Ojukwu needed the contribution of experienced forward Vilma Achieng and guard Natalie Akinyi to outscore Strathmore 23-13 in the fourth to celebrate their second win of the season.

KPA beat Storms 95-42 in their season opener in Mombasa.

"We cannot celebrate the victory because Strathmore had a great game forcing us to struggle for the win," Ojukwu said.

Ojukwu bad offence and poor executions were the reason they struggled, but was quick to point out that they will improve before Sunday match against newcomers Africa Nazarene University at 12pm.

In the men's Premier League, Thunder defeated Equity Bank 64-61 in a closely contested match at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

Thunder, who had registered their first 74-66 victory over newcomers Africa Nazarene University last weekend, needed overtime to silence stubborn Equity Bank.

Both teams were locked 55-55 in regulation time leaving five minutes of overtime to separate them.

Thunder coach Sadat Gaya's strategy worked well outscoring the Bankers 9-4.

Thunder, who lost two opening matches 76-69 to Blades and 65-39 against Ulinzi Warriors, started strongly to lead 17-14 in first quarter. Thunder put Equity Bank to pressure to go up 29-23 at the break.

Equity Bank had a brilliant finishing power which saw them hit hard Thunder19-9 in the last decisive fourth quarter to force extra-time.

In the women's Premier League matches, Storms recovered to beat Eagle Wings 69-32 after leading 24-21 at the break.

Storms had lost the season opener 95-42 to champions KPA in Mombasa while Eagle Wings had lost their opener 44-40 to JKUAT.