KPA star to miss women's Afrobasket qualifiers

Kenya Ports Authority guard Seline Okumu makes a lay-up with Zainah Lokwameri of JKL Dolphine in hot pursuit during the final of Fiba Africa Zone Five Club Championships in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on October 26, 2019.


Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She is however confident that Kenya will qualify for the Afrobasket finals set for Cameroon in September, where she hopes to be fully involved. 
  • Kenya Basketball Federation treasurer Peter Orero, who is in charge of the Lionesses team, said it is sad that Kenya will have to go without Okumu, but is confident the technical bench led by George Mayienga will find an alternative. 

in Lilongwe, Malawi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.