KPA sides complete city tour on a high

Kenya Ports Authority women's basketball team Sunday returned home with maximum four points after they rocked Africa Nazarene University (ANU) 78-26 in their Premier League match Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium

The dock women, who squeezed a hard laboured 59-42 win over a stubborn Strathmore University Swords on Saturday, had veteran Natalie Akinyi and Rita Aluoch setting the ball rolling with accurate shooting. The duo were behind KPA's 24-0 run in the first quarter.

ANU, under coach Fredrick Oluoch, had only six players and continued to feel the heat trailing 39-9 at half-time.

Selina Okumu and Jemima Knight both scored 10 points each and caused havoc to the varsity students' cracked defense.

KPA, who are so far unbeaten in three first leg outings, outscored ANU 18-6 and 21-11 in the last two quarters.

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu said: "We improved in offense as compared to Saturday's tie against Strathmore, but we need to work more on execution in our coming matches."

KPA men's team, on the other hand, defeated rivals Strathmore University Blades 54-46 in a tight first leg tie.

KPA got hosts Blades off guard from the first whistle going up 16-6 at end of first quarter.

Blades coach Tonny Ochieng was quick to read the game coming up with a new plan in second quarter.

Blades' Garang Ding and George Okoth were able to penetrate KPAs defense to score consolation baskets. The two teams tied 15-15 in a highly charged and entertaining second quarter.

After KPA controlled the third quarter 14-11, the hosts overpowered them with a huge 14-9 run in fourth quarter. Frank Omondi scored 10 points for KPA.

KPA coach Sammy Kiki said, "It was a tough game and our five days vigorous training in Nairobi has yielded fruits. We beat a good team that had won all their three first leg matches"