KPA keep top spot in KBF league

Kenya Ports Authority men's basketball team are hot favorites to finish this year's Premier League regular season in first position after garnering maximum four points in two return leg matches at their KPA Makande Gymnasium backyard over the weekend.

The dock men defeated visiting Kenya College of Accountancy University 78-58 in their opening match on Saturday inspired by new blood Frank Omondi, who scored a game-high 18 points, and basket hungry team-mate captain Job Byron adding 10.

On Sunday, the red-hot coach Sammy Kiki's KPA maintained their winning streak with a huge 90-62 win over Kisumu-based Lakeside.

Against Lakeside, KPA had a relaxed afternoon with skipper Byron again sinking 17 points for a deserved 43-31 half-time advantage.

The victories saw KPA maintain their 12 -team league leadership with 37 points from 19 wins and only one loss.

The dock-men now need to win the remaining two outings to be declared the regular-season winners and will face the team that finishes eighth in the best-of-five play-offs.

Lakeside, who are battling to qualify for their first ever play-offs, are seventh on the table standings with 24 points from seven wins and 10 loses.

KPA's rivals Ulinzi Warriors narrowed their chances of scooping top position after they were shocked 64-56 by a well-oiled Thunder in the return leg showdown at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Ulinzi Warriors, who recently qualified for the East Division Basketball Africa League in Tanzania, had registered a 65-52 victory over coach Tony Ochieng's Blades on Saturday.

After dropping one vital point which complicated their fate, Ulinzi Warriors moved to second position with 34 points.

The soldiers have so far won 16 matches and lost two, which gives KPA an edge over them for top spot.

Thunder had a successful weekend which saw them register two straight victories that propelled them to fourth spot on 29 points.

Thunder clobbered Eldonets 53-42 on Saturday before they embarrassed Ulinzi Warriors 64-56 on Sunday.

Equity Bank, who had no engagement, occupy the third position on 33 points. The bankers have so far played 19 matches, won 14 and lost five.

Blades revived their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs when they harvested three points from their two weekend outings.

After losing 65-52 to Ulinzi Warriors on Saturday, Blades recovered to edge out an unlucky Eldonets 62-60 the following day.

As a result, Blades are placed sixth on the standings with 25 points. They have won eight matches and lost nine. Umoja are assured of a place in the play-offs after registering a convincing 56-33 victory over relegation-bound Emyba.

The much needed two points kept Umoja in fifth position with only one match to conclude the second leg.

Emyba and KCA-U are confirmed relegation candidates following their mediocre performance in their do-or-die weekend matches.

KCA-U lost 78-58 to hosts KPA in Mombasa to remain second from bottom on 18 points.

They face a tall order of winning all their remaining five matches to escape relegation. Pirates, Lakeside, Eldonets and Blades cannot be ruled out of the play-offs going by their performances.

The trio need to post impressive results in their remaining matches to finish among the top eight for the play-offs.

In the women's Premier League, Equity Bank kept the pressure on leaders KPA after they humiliated coach Juma Kent's Dynamites 82-47.

Equity Bank, who have only lost one match, occupy second position with 33 points from 16 wins and one loss like their rivals KPA, who are top with 35 points.

In the Division Two League, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) men and women's teams remained top after winning their away matches in Mombasa.

JKUAT men whitewashed hosts Boabab Blazers 116-58, while their women counterparts defeated hosts Coastal Queens 57-46 at KPA Makande Gymnasium.