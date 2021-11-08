KPA keep top spot in KBF league

Ken Wachira

KPA's Ken Wachira (left) and Equity Bank's Shem Otieno vie for the ball during their KBF Premier League match at Nyayo Indoor Gymnasium on October 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

  • In the women's Premier League, Equity Bank kept the pressure on leaders KPA after they humiliated coach Juma Kent's Dynamites 82-47.
  • Equity Bank, who have only lost one match, occupy second position with 33 points from 16 wins and one loss like their rivals KPA, who are top with 35 points.

Kenya Ports Authority men's basketball team are hot favorites to finish this year's Premier League regular season in first position after garnering maximum four points in two return leg matches at their KPA Makande Gymnasium backyard over the weekend.

