KPA face Umoja, Emyba with top place at stake

Sadat Gaya

Thunder coach Sadat Gaya gives instructions from the bench during their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League match against Umoja on September 26, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

What you need to know:

  • The dockers will start as favorites against struggling Umoja at 4pm on Saturday before winding up their regular season against relegation-threatened Emyba from 11am on Sunday.
  • Victories in the two matches will keep KPA on top of the 12-team standings with 39 points.

Kenya Ports Authority men's basketball team will be seeking to maintain its Premier League leadership when they play their last two home matches at their KPA Makande Gymnasium backyard in Mombasa this weekend.

