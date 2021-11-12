KPA face Umoja, Emyba with top place at stake

Kenya Ports Authority men's basketball team will be seeking to maintain its Premier League leadership when they play their last two home matches at their KPA Makande Gymnasium backyard in Mombasa this weekend.

The dockers will start as favorites against struggling Umoja at 4pm on Saturday before winding up their regular season against relegation-threatened Emyba from 11am on Sunday.

Victories in the two matches will keep KPA on top of the 12-team standings with 39 points.

The dock men will be left with one make-or-break return leg tie against rivals Ulinzi Warriors in Nairobi on November 21. KPA must beat Ulinzi Warriors to finish top of the league in the regular season.

Umoja defeated Emyba 56-33 last weekend and will be hoping to stop KPA to keep alive their chances of finishing sixth or seventh to book a ticket to the play-offs.

Umoja are placed sixth with 27 points from seven wins and 13 losses with two matches left to end the second leg.

KPA head coach Sammy Kiki will heavily rely on captain Job Byron, Dickson Aran, Ken Wachira and Martin Kitonga in the two crucial outings before their cheering home fans.

Umoja will parade Jason Sakwa, Mike Juma and Tonny Okol to spoil the party for KPA.

KPA hit Emyba 77-68 in the first leg in Nairobi and experienced coach Abel Nson is plotting their revenge in Mombasa.

Warriors, who are reigning champions, are also focused to again turn tables on KPA in Nairobi to be declared the 2021 regular season winners.

The soldiers beat KPA in first leg in Mombasa and completing a double will see them finish top.

KPA have won 18 matches and lost one while Ulinzi Warriors lost their second outing 64-56 last weekend to Thunder.

The top-placed team has an advantage of facing lowly rated eighth placed finishers in the play-offs quarter-final.

Equity Bank women's team stand a big chance of toppling KPA from top of the league when they host lowly-rated Lady Bucks.

The return leg match is scheduled for Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Sunday starting at 11am.

Champions Equity Bank, who beat Dynamites 82-47 last weekend, are second on the standings with 33 points from 16 wins and one loss.

Rivals KPA have already ended their second leg matches in top spot with 35 points. The dock women have won 17 matches and lost one.

Equity Bank will end the season with 35 points if they win, leaving the points aggregate to determine to top team.

After having silenced giants Ulinzi Warriors last weekend, coach Sadat Gaya's Thunder will continue with their hunt for the third place when they confront Eldonets in Eldoret Saturday from 11am.

Thunder need to win all their remaining four outings to be assured of finishing in third place behind front runners KPA and Ulinzi Warriors.

Thunder lie fourth on the standings with 29 points with 11 wins and seven defeats.

Coach Eugene Genga's Terrorists will also be fighting hard to grab fourth overall position when they lock horns with fellow students Kenyatta University Pirates on Saturday from 4pm.

Terrorists are already assured of a place in the play-off after having managed fifth spot on 28 points with one match left to end the second leg.

Blades need to beat hosts Eldonets in a tricky showdown in Eldoret tomorrow to be well positioned to grab the seventh slot to qualify for the play-offs.

Blades lie seventh on the standings with 25 points while relegation-threatened Eldonets are placed 10th on 23 points.

In the lower tier, Footprints, Nebulas, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Shoot 4 Life and Coastal Queens teams will be involved in critical return leg matches which will determine their final positions for the play-offs.

Fixtures

Saturday

At Nyayo: MAB v Baobab Blazers (9am), KCA-U v Western Delight (10.30am), Zetech University v Lady Bucks (12pm), Eldonets v Coastal Queens (2pm),Terrorists v Pirates (4pm)

KPA Makande Gymnasium: KPA v Umoja ( (4pm)

Eldoret: Shoot 4 Life v Renegades (9am), Eldonets v Thunder (11am). Kakamega Police Canteen: Nebulas v Kisii Raptors (9am).

Sunday