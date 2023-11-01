KPA, Equity extend winning runs in Zone V qualifiers

Equity Hawks and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) kept up their good runs at the ongoing Zone V Africa Women Basketball League qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda.

Malu Irebu Grace scored 19 points to inspire Equity Hawks in defeating Burundi's Gladiators 77-45 in an entertaining match played at LDK gymnasium on Tuesday evening.

Christine Akinyi and Betty Kananu sunk in 16 and 13 points respectively as the bankers secured their second win.

The bankers will take on APR of Rwanda in the final Group "A" match on Wednesday evening to decide on who tops the group.

In the first quarter, the two teams played a seemingly cautious game against each other to tie 16-16.

However, coach Ben Oluoch's Equity Hawks seemed to have got their rhythm in the second quarter as they led 21-10. The third and fourth quarters saw the bankers increase their advantage 13-9 and 27-10 respectively to seal the win.

Kamba Yoro Diakite and Sonia Dasylva scored 19 and 13 points respectively for Gladiators.

Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League champions Kenya Ports Authority defeated Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 72-42 in another match played on Tuesday night.

Victoria Reynolds and Medina Okot were instrumental for KPA as they sunk 20 and 19 points respectively to ensure the dockers won their third match of the tournament.

In the first quarter, KPA led 8-5 in the first five minutes before REG bounced back in an offensive to ensure they tied 13-13 at the end.

However, in the second, third and fourth quarters, KPA took control of the game dominating in the offensive 19-6,17-16 and 23- respectively.

Chelsea Jennings and Betty Kalanga were top scorers for REG scoring 11 and 8 points respectively.

KPA’s coach Anthony Ojukwu commended his players for ‘a well-executed game plan’ saying they are planning for the final game of the group.

In other matches, JKL Lady Dolphins of Uganda defeated Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa of Tanzania 89-41, while APR of Rwanda defeated Vijana Queens of Tanzania 67-57.