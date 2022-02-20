KPA beat Equity to level series

Former champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Sunday edged out holders Equity Hawks 58-45 to level the series 1-1 during Game Two of the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women’s Premier League playoff final at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium

Unlike when KPA slackened to let the Hawks claw back to win Game One on Saturday 53-51, the dockers were firmly in control to only allow them to show flashes of brilliance in the last quarter.

KPA claimed the first three quarters 20-16, 14-9 and 14-3, but the Hawks took the last quarter 17-10, but all was in vain.

Selina Okumu was the highest scorer for KPA with 12 points followed by Velma Achieng with 10 points, while Samba Mjomba sank 17 points for Hawks, but fell short even as compatriot Melissa Akinyi managed eight points.

KPA and Hawks will now head to Mombasa County this weekend at the KPA Makande Hall to play Game Three and Game Four.

Hawks coach Sylvia Kamau was graceful in defeat saying their opponents were too good for them in the match.

“We were sluggish and struggled on offense, but we have five days to rest and I believe Game three will totally be different,” said Kamau, adding that KPA had good tempo and it’s unfortunate that they didn’t match them.

“We gave way too much on Saturday but we are the defending champions and I believe we will come around. We will not change anything but hopefully we do better in all the departments,” explained Kamau.

A confident KPA coach Antony Ojukwu said that the away win was inevitable and hailed his charges for their sublime display especially in defence.

“We could be favourites to win the title but overconfidence can ruin the party,”said Ojukwu, explaining that they launched the title chase poorly on Saturday, but was glad his charges rose to the occasion to tie the Series.