KPA beat Equity to level series

Rachael Wandago

Rachael Wandago of Kenya Ports Authority (left) vies for the ball with Samba Mjomba of Equity Hawks during Game Two of their Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women’s Premier League playoff final at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on February 20, 2022.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Agnes Makhandia

What you need to know:

  • A confident KPA coach Antony Ojukwu said that the away win was inevitable and hailed his charges for their sublime display especially in defence.
  • “We could be favourites to win the title but overconfidence can ruin the party,”said Ojukwu, explaining that they launched the title chase poorly on Saturday, but was glad his charges rose to the occasion to tie the Series.
  • “I am a defensive coach and I’m glad the team embraced that tact. I hope we finish what we started and reclaim the title,” said Ojukwu.

Former champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Sunday edged out holders Equity Hawks 58-45 to level the series 1-1 during Game Two of the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women’s Premier League playoff final at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.