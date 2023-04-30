Kitty's Light shines again in Gold Cup at Sandown

Just seven days after trundling four miles in the Scottish Grand National, Kitty's Light (Jack Tudor 11-4), ignited the Gold Cup.

He would normally have had an extended rest. However, due to a unique, diminutive body, Kitty appears to be loaded with stamina.

Chris Williams let him run again. After the seven-year-old escaped a penalty for his National triumph, Moroder 16-1, was out-done by only the second horse after Hot Weld in 2007 to win a Scottish National, and bet365 Gold Cup, in a career.

It also included the 4m1½f Eider Chase at Newcastle. Revels Hill, and the Goffar, were placed well behind. Scenes in the enclosure were different to those at Ayr.

Chris Williams was so choked up he could hardly speak after his first big victory since daughter Betsy had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Now, he was more measured, quickly praising a yard specialist who had given his family two enormous lifts during the most testing moments. This was actually also the final day of Britain's National Hunt Season.

***

King Charles III, is set to bid for a crazy title in one of the most prestigious races in Britain next Saturday - hours after his own coronation. Royal colt Slipofthepen, will bid to win the Qipco 2,000 Guineas Classic at Newmarket which his mother, the late Queen, won in 1958 with Pall Mall. Slipofthepen, unbeaten, will line up in the names of HM The King and HM The Queen Consort. He completed a racecourse gallop at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile with James Doyle, to everyone's satisfaction.

***

Kentucky Derby longshot, Wild On Ice, has been put down after suffering a training accident in preparation for next Saturday. The runner from New Mexico sustained a hind leg injury, following a five furlong workout at Churchill Downs and was subsequently euthanised at an equine hospital.