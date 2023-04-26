Kitty's Light illuminates coral Scottish Grand National

Kitty's Light was second last year, but this time round, he got the better of Cooper's Cross in a cliff-hanging finale. Can you believe it, animal protestors stormed the track at Ayr, assuming they might have better luck than at Aintree.

Didn't happen. Vigilant officers arrested 25 and chased away the other determined troublemakers. Kitty’s Light 4-1, was ridden by Jack Tudor, who recently took the post as stable jockey for David Pipe. It was with Christian Williams, the trainer, which Jack began his career, and it was clear just what the result meant to the pair of them.

Dropped out, Kitty’s Light’s jumping was much better on this occasion, at least until he got to the final fence at which he went right through the top. But that did not stop his momentum.

As Stuart Coltherd’s Cooper’s Cross tried with all his might to keep the prize at home, Kitty’s Light stayed on strongly to score by three lengths. Flash De Touzaine was third with Threeunderthrufive fourth. Christian had his world turned upside down recently with news of his five-year-old, daughter, Betsy being diagnosed with leukaemia.

“He’s a very important horse. We have a big battle on at home with my daughter, but this is a fabulous tonic," said Christian. "Kitty's Light is a legend. Small, but harbouring a willing heart to see him through anything. Christian became the first conditioner to win back-to-back Scottish Grand Nationals with different horses since Ken Oliver.

***

Isaac Shelby (Sean Levey 7-1), was a spectacular striker of the Greenham Stakes at Newbury, when hotty-totty, Chaldean, dramatically unshipped Frankie Dettori immediately from the stalls, jinking to his left.

The trial was supposed to be an ideal stepping-stone for Chaldean – who won the Dewhurst for Andrew Balding last season en route to the 2,000 Guineas.