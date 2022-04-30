Kisumu names teams for 3-on-3 championship

Seal Team and Urbanvile Vanguards have won the men and women's titles respectively in Kisumu qualifiers of the Red Bull Half Court 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Under the leadership of Lakeside point guards Sila Awuor, Trevor Gari and John Wijass - who plays for freshly-minted Kenya Basketball Federation men’s Premier League champions KPA, Seal Team saw off Platinum 6-4 in the final to emerge champions in the tournament held on Friday at Magadi Primary School in Kisumu County.

Seal Team reached the final after seeing off Flat-Earthers 4-0 in the semi-finals while Platinum overcame Pacho 8-7.

Both finalists qualified for the national championships alongside semifinalists in the men's category.

In the women’s category, Urbanville Vanguards saw off Dutches 5-4 in a closely-contested match played in a duration of 10 minutes.

Despite their loss in the final, Dutches also qualified for the national championships.

A total of six 3-on-3 teams from Kisumu; four in men’s category and two in the women’s division, will compete in the national championships on May 28 in Nairobi

Kenya Basketball Federation Kisumu County chairman,Dave Michaels, said the tournament helped showcase the region as a talent hub with potential for sports tourism.

“We are grateful to Red Bull for promoting the 3-on-3 culture in the region. We hope to use this event as a means of talent identification and basketball development in the wider region," said Michaels.

Mary Oriaro, a development coach and a FIBA-accredited referee, said there is a need to promote the involvement of women in basketball.

“We cannot underestimate the role that women play in sports. While a lot has been done to support them, we would like to urge more companies to join hands and support them," he said.

Participants in the tournament lauded the platform as an opportunity to sharpen their skills and improve their exposure to possible scouts in basketball.

“ We are grateful to Red Bull for the opportunity to play in the tournament, we hope to improve our basketball skills through this platform ," said Graham Ochieng from Maseno Dukes.