King of the ring Hagler loses his biggest fight

By  Waigwa Kiboi

What you need to know:

  • Wife Kay broke news of boxing great’s death at his New Hampshire
  • Marvelous dominated the 80s golden era of boxing together with rivals Sugar Ray, Hearns and Duran

When the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler was announced by his wife Kay last Saturday, many people in boxing circles, and wherever else the great boxer had made an impact, were shocked.

