King of the ring Hagler loses his biggest fight

When the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler was announced by his wife Kay last Saturday, many people in boxing circles, and wherever else the great boxer had made an impact, were shocked.

This was because it happened so suddenly. The Facebook page of Hagler’s fans simply read: “ I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,“ Kay wrote. “Today, unfortunately, my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Hagler, regarded as one of the greatest boxers in history in the middleweight category, died at the age of 66. He was not known for talking a lot in and out of the ring. He let his fists to do the talking for him in the ring. Hagler fought on boxing’s biggest stages against the biggest names. He, Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran dominated the middleweight class during a golden age of boxing in the 1980s.

Known for his brooding persona in public, Hagler who was from Brockton, Massachusetts, fought 67 times over 14 years as a professional boxer. He finished with a 62-3-2 record, out of which 52 were knockouts.

Hagler once said: “If they cut my bold head open, they will find one big boxing glove. That is all I am. I live it.”

As reported by the Associated Press, Hagler was unmistakable in the ring, fighting out of a southpaw stance with his bold head glistening in the lights. He was relentless and he was vicious, stopping opponent after opponent during an eight- year run that began with a disputed draw against Vito Antuofermo in 1979 that he later avenged.

Hagler fought with a proverbial chip on his shoulder, convinced that boxing fans and promoters alike did not give him his due. He was so upset before a fight in 1982 when he was not introduced by his then nickname, Marvelous.

He went to court and had his name legally changed to Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

Boxing promoter Bob Arum says in his tribute: “He was certainly one of the greatest middleweights ever and one of the greatest people that I have known and promoted. He was a real man, loyal and just a fantastic person.”

Any doubts that Hagler wasn’t indeed Marvelous were erased on a spring night in 1985. He and Thomas “Hitman” Hearns met in one of the era’s biggest middleweight clashes outdoors at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. After the bell, they traded punches for three minutes in an opening round considered the best in boxing history.

‘Most intimidating opponent’

Hagler would go on to stop Hearns in the third round, crumpling him to the canvas with a barrage of punches as blood poured out of a large gash on his forehead that nearly prompted the referee to stop the fight.

“When the fight was stopped for the cut to be checked, I realised they might be playing games and I wasn’t going to let them take the title away,” Hagler said later. “It was a scary feeling.” I thought: “Why are they stopping the fight? I didn’t realise I was bleeding. It wasn’t in my eyes. Then I knew I had to destroy this guy.”

Hagler destroyed Hearns in the third round. Hearns is among those who have mourned Hagler’s death.

He said: “Our love and respect to Marvin and his family. Hagler was a king, legend, father, husband and so much more.”

Leonard, in his autobiography The Big Fight: My Life in and Out of the Ring called Hagler “the most intimidating opponent of his career.

Hagler had hoped for a rematch with Leonard after a split decision win for the latter in 1986. But after waiting for more than a year, he lost hope and retired out of frustration. He became a movie actor in Italy.

Just before Hagler and John “The Beast” Mugabi of Uganda faced off in Las Vegas on March 11, 1986, when Hagler was defending his world middleweight title, I wrote a story in the Daily Nation that showed the fight could go either way since both boxers were equally tough and had trained extremely hard.

Hagler won by knockout in the 11th round to cement his superiority in the middleweight division.

The middleweight category produced some of the most lucrative fights in the 1980s, beating the heavyweight division.

Though Hagler lost narrowly on points to Leonard, as the champion, he earned US$20 million (Sh2,196,500,000) while Leonard got US$12milliom (Sh1,317,900,000). Previously, these figures were unheard of.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission Chairman Reuben Ndolo says, while mourning Hagler: “He was indeed one of the greatest middleweights of this century who, together with Leonard, Hearns and Roberto Duran, produced class and charisma that brought joy and money to millions around the world.