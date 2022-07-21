KFC, JJF unveil basketball court in Kayole

Leading eatery KFC Kuku Foods in partnership with Jonathan Jackson Foundation (JJF) have under the Bakee Mtaani Initiative, unveiled a basketball court at Humama public grounds in Kayole.

The launch and handover to Divine World Parish (DIWOPA), who provided the land, for onward availability to the community, comes two months after KFC Kuku Foods and Jonathan Jackson Foundation (JJF) announced their partnership during a groundbreaking ceremony at the same venue.

KFC Kuku Foods funded the construction of the Fiba-standard court while JJF oversaw the construction.

In attendance were the Director General of Sports Kenya Pius Metto, KFC Kuku Foods CEO Jacques Theunissen, JJF Chair Jonathan Jackson, Acting Director Research and Innovation Kenya Academy of Sports John Okwemba among others.

"This additional facility will go a long way to address the shortage of sports facilities and provide an enabling environment for nurturing talent. It is going to be a tremendous source of joy and energy to the local communities and groups who have yearned for such facilities for long," said Metto.

"This launch is a progressive initiative to ensure young, talented and disadvantaged sportsmen and women are given an opportunity to discover, develop and showcase their talents."

"As a ministry, we acknowledge with tremendous gratitude the support and commitment exhibited by sponsors, community leaders, partners and other stakeholders."

Jackson thanked KFC and the church for enabling the project to be completed.

"I particularly would like to thank the church for donating the land for the court and for use by the community," added Jackson.

"My first wish is for the youth to come to the basketball court to have fun, to get off the streets and enjoy some sport in a space that is safe and protected in a place to enjoy the game together."