Key of Life holds off Interpolate at Keeneland

Key of Life (Flavien Prat 3-1), held off Interpolate (Irad Ortiz 2-1), by just a neck to win the $400,000 Beaumont at Keeneland.

Conditioned by Brad Cox, Key of Life covered the Beard Course distance of seven furlongs in 1:27.3/10. She Key was the fastest out of the gate and ran unopposed for a half mile.

On the far turn, Stonewall Star and Opus Forty-Two attempted to close the gap, but Interpolate was far more interesting, moving up the ranks quickly. Stonewall Star (Luis Saez 5-1), kept going for third, followed by She's on the Rocks, Opus, and, shoplifter.

***

Thousands of horse fans welcomed Quarter Horse racing back to Kentucky last week, with 36 events taking place over six successful days at Sandy Ridge, Lexington.

More than $1 million in purses were awarded, including a pair of $45,000 stakes races. Multiple trainers were awarded more than $100,000 in purse earnings, while seven horses recorded world-class times, including four reaching over 100 on the speed index.

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, in partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is investing $55 million to build Sandy's Racing & Gaming, a world-class Quarter Horse racetrack, and equestrian centre in eastern Kentucky.

As the track – Sandy Ridge – is under construction until Spring 2025, racing will be conducted at The Red Mile in Lexington for two years.

The inaugural races took place April 1-6 and were highlighted by the opening day Cherokee Stakes, and the final day's BoCo Overnight Stakes.



The Cherokee Stakes, honouring the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, saw a $45,000 purse and was open to 3-year-olds and up.

That 220-yard race was won by Hallmarke (Gilbert Ortiz), marking her fifth straight win, trainer Justin Powell, and owner, Laney Fowler. The BoCo Stakes, recognising Sandy Ridge's future home in Boyd County, was a 300-yard race with a $45,000 purse.

There, jockey Jorge Torres rode Jess B. One to victory for trainer Clint Crawford and owner Gene Cox. Hallmarke finished second. Quarter horse competitions are expected to again take place next Spring.