Kenyan jersey takes pride of place in my heart, says Gundo

Kenya Morans Ronald Gundo

Kenya’s Ronald Gundo positions himself for a free throw against Mali in their Group "C" match of the  2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championships at the Kigali Indoor Arena on August 30, 2021.


 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Gundo has also paid glowing tribute to his team mates who helped Kenya qualify for Africa’s premier national basketball competition for the first time in 28 years
  • Although Kenya lost to South Sudan 60-58 in play-off match to miss out on a chance of reaching the quarter-finals, Gundo, who holds a masters degree in Business Administration, believes the future looks bright for the team
  • He was introduced to basketball by his school mate Dismas Oketch while in Form One at Onjiko High School in Kisumu County in 2007 and he has never looked back

Kenya Morans power forward Ronald “Ronnie” Gundo has spoken of his joy and pride in playing for the national men’s basketball team.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.