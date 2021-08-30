Kenya, S.Sudan renew hostilities in Afrobasket

in Kigali

Kenya Morans will battle South Sudan on Tuesday to qualify for the quarterfinals of the ongoing Fiba Afrobasket Championships here at the Kigali Arena.

Kenya made it to the list of the last 12 teams after defeating Mali 72-66 registering her first win in the showpiece to finish third in Group C with four points.

Surprisingly, all the four East African nations Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda have found themselves in the battle for quarterfinal qualification.

During a press conference after beating Mali, Morans’ head coach Liz Mills said that they are ready for any team at the tournament, adding that execution is the key to their success.

“I honestly think whether it is Uganda or South Sudan, whoever we will be meeting, we are a team that can beat anybody in this tournament. We are so well prepared and the players are locked in. It is all about execution, and you have seen that in the three games that we have competed in," said Mills.

Debutantes South Sudan started the tournament with a 20-0 walk over points against Cameroon, who forfeited their opener due to Covid-19 protocols.

They were defeated by Senegal 104-75 in the second match, but they proved too good for Ugandan Silverbacks in the third match nicking it 88-86

Team Kenya’s captain Griffin Ligare said that Morans have no option but to execute in the game for them to qualify to the next round.

“We know our opponents well and we are ready for them. They have been our rivals but when we get to the floor we will be focused on the game,” said Ligare.

It will be the third meeting between the sides, with both sides having claimed a win a piece at last year's pre-qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium.

In case Kenya defeats South Sudan, they will be meeting the unbeaten reigning champions Tunisia at the quarter finals.

Ivory Coast topped group C with an unbeaten record after trouncing Africa’s best team Nigerian 77-68 in their third match bagging six points overall, while Nigeria picked five to finish second in Group C.

The Elephants automatically qualified to the quarterfinals along Group A winners Cape Verde, the defending champions Tunisia (Group B) and Senegal in Group D.

As Morans rest Monday, the host nation Rwanda take on Guinea as 11 time Afrobasket stars Angola face Egypt in the battle to advance to the quarterfinals.