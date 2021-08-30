Kenya, S.Sudan renew hostilities in Afrobasket

Tylor Ongwe

Kenya's Tylor Ongwe dunks during their Fiba Afrobasket Championship match against Mali at the Kigali Arena on August 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • As Morans rest Monday, the host nation Rwanda take on Guinea as 11 time Afrobasket stars Angola face Egypt in the battle to advance to the quarterfinals.
  • On Tuesday, the D’Tigers of Nigeria will be hunting down the Silverbacks of Uganda as Morans battle their next-door neighbours South Sudan.

in Kigali

