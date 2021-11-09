Kenya’s 3x3 basketball teams seal Commonwealth Games' slots

Kenya’s 3x3 basketball teams have qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) said in statement Tuesday the Kenya teams qualified for the Club Games by virtue of the country being the second best side in Africa after Egypt.

Since Egypt is not a member of the Commonwealth, Kenya were handed the slot.

Basketball becomes the second discipline to have Kenyan teams qualify for Birmingham 2022 after Kenya Sevens rugby side.

“The Commonwealth Games Federation and International Basketball Federation have today announced that the Kenya National 3x3 Basketball Teams, both men and women, have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham,” said NOC-K Acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku.

The men’s team is made up of Fidel Akoth, Ronald Gundo and Martin Buluma, while their women’s side has Taudencia Oluoch, Melissa Akinyi, Natalie Mwangale.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will see basketball 3x3 make its debut.

Kenya’s Shujaa got a direct qualification for the games thanks to the Games’ Athlete Allocation System.

Under it, ranking on the World Sevens Series from the seasons 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 as at 31 March 2020 and performance in World Rugby Sevens Series and regional tournaments determine the qualification.