Kenya’s 3x3 basketball teams seal Commonwealth Games' slots

Equity Bank's Belinda Okoth (right) and teammate Melissa Akinyi defend against KPA Hilda Indasi (centre) during their Kenya Basketball Federation Women Premier League play-off finals Game 5 on December 20, 2019 at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

  • The men’s team is made up of Fidel Akoth, Ronald Gundo and Martin Buluma while their women’s side has Taudencia Oluoch, Melissa Akinyi, Natali Mwangale.
  • Since Egypt is not a member of the Commonwealth, Kenya were handed the slot. 

Kenya’s 3x3 basketball teams have qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

