Kenya, Mozambique clash for spot in AfroBasket quarters

Christine Akinyi

Kenya's Christine Akinyi tires to get past a Cape Verde player during their Fiba AfroBasket Championship match in Yaounde on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Fiba

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has no win against Mozambique in the two matches they have met at the AfroBasket.
  • The East African side lost 98-67 in 1986 in Maputo and 55-39 in Dakar in 2019. in the group stages of the competition.

Kenya will face Mozambique on Wednesday night for a spot in the quarterfinals against 11-time winners Senegal at the ongoing Fiba AfroBasket Championships in Yaounde, Cameroon. 

