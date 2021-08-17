Kenya Morans up preps ahead of AfroBasket

Kenya Morans players hurdle before a training session at Nyayo Stadium on August 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Australia-based centre Desmond Owili and US-based forward Joel Awich are the two players yet to hit camp as the Morans ready for the AfroBasket.
  • Small forward Tylor Ongwae, who plies his trade with Danish giants Bakken Bears, arrived in the country on Sunday bringing to 14 the number of the players in training.

The Kenya Morans travelling party for the 2021 Fiba Afrobasket set for Kigali, Rwanda will be known on Friday as some key players are yet to arrive in camp.

