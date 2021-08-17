Kenya Morans up preps ahead of AfroBasket

The Kenya Morans travelling party for the 2021 Fiba Afrobasket set for Kigali, Rwanda will be known on Friday as some key players are yet to arrive in camp.

Australia-based centre Desmond Owili and US-based forward Joel Awich are the two players yet to hit camp as the Morans ready for the AfroBasket.

Kenya Morans centre Tom Wamukota goes for a lay up during a training session at Nyayo Stadium on August 17, 2021. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Small forward Tylor Ongwae, who plies his trade with Danish giants Bakken Bears, arrived in the country on Sunday bringing to 14 the number of the players in training.

“The team is in high spirit and stronger with the arrival of more players. We are now looking forward to the Senegal friendly match to test our game fully,” said power forward Ariel Okall.

Coach Liz Mills will have now to find a replacement for Australia-based small forward Preston Bungei who has excused himself from the squad.

Bungei is handling personal matters and will miss the competition which runs from August 24-September 5 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kenya face Cote d'Ivoire in their opening match of the 2021 AfroBasket on August 25 at Kigali Arena from 10pm Kenyan time.

Ongwae, Erick Mutoro, Victor Ochieng, Fidel Okoth, Valentine Nyakinda, Ronnie Gundo, Tom Wamukota, Griffin Ligare, Ariel Okall, Albert Onyango, Faheem Juma, Victor Bosire, Joseph Khaemba and Derrick Ogech are the players currently in camp.

Kenya Morans' Valentine Nyakinda goes for a lay up during their friendly match against Ulinzi Warriors at Nyayo National Sstadium Gymnasium on August 16, 2021. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Morans narrowly defeated Ulinzi Warriors 75-72 in their first friendly match on Monday.

“After Monday’s game, we are now focused on building up the team from there based on what we noted. We have some adjustments to make in terms of how we execute both offensively and defensively. We have the picture of what we wanted and we can pick it from there,” said assistant coach Sadat Gaya.

Kenya will face five-time AfroBasket champions Senegal in a friendly match on August 22 at the Kigali Arena.

The Morans are also likely to face neighbours Uganda in another friendly match in Rwanda if the schedule allows.

Meanwhile, with five days remaining to the tip off, Egypt were the third team to arrive in Kigali after Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Egypt, who have won the AfroBasket title five times in 1962, 1964, 1970, 1975 and 1983, are drawn in Group B with defending champions Tunisia, Central African Republic and Guinea.