Kenya Morans, Ulinzi Warriors friendly put off

A friendly match between national men’s basketball team Morans and Kenyan champions Ulinzi Warriors was cancelled at the last minute on Saturday due to Covid-19 protocols.

Morans’ assistant coach Sadat Gaya on Saturday said that the game has been pushed to tomorrow because Covid-19 testing for reigning Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League champions Ulinzi was not done on time.

The game was supposed to the first friendly for the national team which has been training in a bubble residential camp at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium for the last one month.

Morans are preparing to take part in the men’s Fiba AfroBasket Championships that will be held at Kigali Indoor Arena in Rwanda from August 24-September 8.

“We are following very strict Covid-19 instructions and regulations to ensure that the players are safe and healthy ahead of the competition. Ulinzi did not test on time and had to take the test yesterday. We had no choice but to push the match to Monday (tomorrow) so that we can wait for the results,” said Gaya.

According to Gaya, everyone including the officials were supposed to have been tested not more than 48 hours before any engagement with the national team to avoid last minute nightmares,” he said.

Kenya Basketball Federation Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi attributed the mistake of testing Morans late to miscommunication. However, he said that there is time for the friendly game before Morans leave for Kigali on August 20.

“Ulinzi had tested much early, but the rules state that the players must be tested not more than 48 hours before a game. Morans tested on Friday in readiness for the match, but all is well,” said Kisoi.

Gaya said that after intensive training under national head coach Liz Mills, the team took a break Saturday.

With only nine days to go before the premier continental basketball championship , the final team has not been named because of the late arrival of international players who include Tylor Ongwae (Denmark), Australian-based Desmond Blacio and US -based Joel Awich.

Thirteen players are in the camp; they are Eric Mutoro, Victory Ochieng, Fidel Okoth, Valentine Nyakinda, Ronnie Gundo, Tom Wamukota and Griffin Ligare.