Kenya Morans, Ulinzi Warriors friendly put off

Preston Bungei

National Basketball Team "Morans" small forward Preston Kiprop Bungei in action during their training session at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium on November 12, 2020. ahead of Fiba AfroBasket qualifiers.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Coach Mills gives team a day off after intense training
  • Game moved to Monday because Warriors didn’t take Covid-19 tests on time

A friendly match between national men’s basketball team Morans and Kenyan champions Ulinzi Warriors was cancelled at the last minute on Saturday due to Covid-19 protocols.

