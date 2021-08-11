Kenya Morans to play first friendly

Kenya's centre Tom Wamukota shoots a free throw in training at Nyayo National Stadium on January 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

  • Kenya qualified for the championship after beating the 11-time AfroBasket champions Angola 74-73 in a thrilling final qualifying match in Yaounde, Cameroon in February.
  • All eyes are on the national head coach Liz Mills to deliver much needed results on a bigger stage.

National men’s basketball team, Morans, will play a friendly match against Premier League defending champions Ulinzi Warriors at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday in preparation for the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket tournament.

