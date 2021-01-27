Kenya Morans' stars clash in Danish league

Kenya Morans players Tylor Ongwae and Preston Bungei will engage each other in a supremacy battle as Bakken Bears and Randers Cimbria clash in a a top-of-the-tabletie in the Danish top-tier league (Basketligaen) on Wednesday night.

Bears have crushed all their opponents in the 10-team league except Randers. Steffen Wich’s men are on 30 points collected from 15 victories and the 91-82 loss away to Randers on October 10, 2020. Randers, who signed American-born Kenyan Bungei just before Christmas, are four points back from 13 wins and three defeats.

The two will renew their rivalry this time at the Bears' backyard in Aarhus. Both head into this fixture in fine form. Bears have secured 13 wins in all competitions. Randers are chasing their ninth win in a row in the league.

Ongwae is one of the key players for the Bears. He played in all the eight matches for Bears in the Champions League right from the qualifying stage against Israel’s Hapoel Tel Aviv and Belgian side Belfius Mons-Hainaut, to the group stage against Tenerife, Sassari and Galatasaray as well as in the Basketligaen and cup competition.

Bungei made his debut for Randers in the 125-85 demolition of bottom-ranked Amager on January 23. He was last season's best rebounder in the Bosnian league. Other men to watch in tonight’s fixture are Randers’ 36-year-old Dane Chris Nielsen, who contributed 45 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Amager, and American QJ Peterson for the hosts.

Ongwae and Bungei are some of the players Kenya will bank on highly in Cameroon during the last window of 2021 Africa Championship (AfroBasket) qualifiers slated for February 19-21. Kenya Morans will face Senegal, Angola and Mozambique for a place in the 2021 AfroBasket in Rwanda.